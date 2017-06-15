Blimp Crashes After Catching Fire At ...

Blimp Crashes After Catching Fire At U.S. Open

Thursday Jun 15

A blimp caught fire and crashed to the ground near the U.S. Open golf tournament, injuring the pilot and causing an explosion on the ground. AirSign, an advertising firm, was operating the blimp.

