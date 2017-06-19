Blimp Catches Fire Near U.S. Open Golf Tournament
A blimp operated by the advertising firm AirSign caught fire Thursday morning near the Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, WI where the U.S. Open Golf Tournament had just gotten underway. CBS news reports that, according to its affiliate WDJT-TV, at least one person was injured in the accident, but gave no further details about the person, the nature of the injury or their condition.
