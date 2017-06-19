Airborne 06.19.17: Drone Reg Effort, K-MAX Extended, Blimp Fire
In the light of recent issues surrounding the status/legality of various regulatory models overseeing the Unmanned Vehicle industry, it was only a matter of time before new regulatory models were put forth by industry players. ADS Infrastructure Partners has announced that it will lead a national campaign to help fund and establish a Drone/Unmanned Aircraft Systems Regulatory Association as a first step to unlock the full economic value of the sector.
