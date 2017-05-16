USPS to Unveil New Forever Stamps

USPS to Unveil New Forever Stamps

Tuesday May 16

The United States Postal Service will unveil a new set of Forever stamps this summer and they might be some of the most unique ones yet. The #Haveaball stamps are set to be released on June 14, 2017 at the 117th U.S. Open Championship in Hartford, WI.

