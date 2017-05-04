Hartford man sentenced to prison for Hazelhurst child sex crime
Robert Weiss confers with his attorney Mary Burns during his sentencing hearing in Oneida County Circuit Court on April 19. A 52-year-old Hartford man who was charged with three felonies after he used a website to arrange a meeting with a 14-year-old Hazelhurst girl at her home and then molested her Oct. 10, 2016 will spend eight years in prison. Branch II judge Michael Bloom handed down the sentence to Robert H. Weiss April 19, after he pled no contest to using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, a Class C felony.
