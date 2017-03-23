Wacker Neuson Celebrates 60 Years in ...

Wacker Neuson Celebrates 60 Years in the United States

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

The merger between Wacker Construction Equipment AG and Neuson Kramer Baumaschinen in 2007 created a new Wacker Neuson brand along with one of the largest equipment portfolios in the world. The company's roots date back to 1848 in a blacksmith shop in Dresden, Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weissler, Joseph B. (Dec '08) Mar 12 Geo k Weissler 2
News Heroin program in March Feb '17 Mark 2
News College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Old Main Street 1950 (Jul '16) Jul '16 dbunzel 2
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hartford, WI (Aug '10) Nov '14 Shannon 17
Hartford Taco Bell Torn Down (May '13) Sep '13 Chad 14
women injured in motorcycle accident on by holy... (Aug '13) Aug '13 how is she 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Hartford, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC