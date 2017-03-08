Cancer survivor, Republican haschange...

Cancer survivor, Republican haschange of heart on Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Lucianne.com

Hartford, Wisconsin - Tiffany Koehler was raised in foster care, is biracial, a veteran and a cancer survivor. She also is a former candidate for the Wisconsin state legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heroin program in March Feb 12 Mark 2
News College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Old Main Street 1950 (Jul '16) Jul '16 dbunzel 2
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hartford, WI (Aug '10) Nov '14 Shannon 17
Hartford Taco Bell Torn Down (May '13) Sep '13 Chad 14
women injured in motorcycle accident on by holy... (Aug '13) Aug '13 how is she 1
News Walker's approval rating drops below 50 percent (Aug '13) Aug '13 John Doe 3
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Hartford, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC