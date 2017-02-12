Neosho man seriously hurt after flipping car in Rubicon
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of County Trunk Highway P and Grant Road just before 3:30 in the morning. They found a 33-year-old Neosho man had lost control of his car and driven into the ditch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin program in March
|5 hr
|Mom
|1
|College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Old Main Street 1950 (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|dbunzel
|2
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hartford, WI (Aug '10)
|Nov '14
|Shannon
|17
|Hartford Taco Bell Torn Down (May '13)
|Sep '13
|Chad
|14
|women injured in motorcycle accident on by holy... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|how is she
|1
|Walker's approval rating drops below 50 percent (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|John Doe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC