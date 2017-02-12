Neosho man seriously hurt after flipp...

Neosho man seriously hurt after flipping car in Rubicon

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office was called to the intersection of County Trunk Highway P and Grant Road just before 3:30 in the morning. They found a 33-year-old Neosho man had lost control of his car and driven into the ditch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heroin program in March 5 hr Mom 1
News College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 3
Old Main Street 1950 (Jul '16) Jul '16 dbunzel 2
Debate: Gay Marriage - Hartford, WI (Aug '10) Nov '14 Shannon 17
Hartford Taco Bell Torn Down (May '13) Sep '13 Chad 14
women injured in motorcycle accident on by holy... (Aug '13) Aug '13 how is she 1
News Walker's approval rating drops below 50 percent (Aug '13) Aug '13 John Doe 3
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Hartford, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,324 • Total comments across all topics: 278,801,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC