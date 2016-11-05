Vertical Dual Head Expanding Machine
Ideal for higher volume fabricating cells, the 1674V vertical dual head expanding machine from Huth Ben Pearson expands up to 12 in with custom tooling. Booth N-7308: The new 1675V vertical dual head expanding machine from Huth Ben Pearson will handle 1.5 in to 12 in expansions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oconomowoc Police Department (Jan '09)
|Sep '16
|Brusskyle389
|19
|College drop-out accused of strangling former a... (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|Old Main Street 1950
|Jul '16
|dbunzel
|2
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Hartford, WI (Aug '10)
|Nov '14
|Shannon
|17
|Hartford Taco Bell Torn Down (May '13)
|Sep '13
|Chad
|14
|women injured in motorcycle accident on by holy... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|how is she
|1
|Walker's approval rating drops below 50 percent (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|John Doe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC