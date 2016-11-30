Mary Pat Pettengill
Mary Pat Pettengill of Port Washington, WI died on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016 at VITAS Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI, where she was freed of her struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. Ms. Pettengill was born in Trenton on May 2, 1956, the daughter of Maurice and Joan Pettengill.
