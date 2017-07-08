Write Stuff: Sunken Garden Continues ...

Write Stuff: Sunken Garden Continues With 'Poetry Of Our World'

The Sunken Garden Poetry Festival will continue its 25th anniversary season on Sunday, July 9, on the grounds of the Hill-Stead Museum, a National Historic Landmark at 35 Mountain Road, Farmington. The outdoor festival includes programs featuring well-known and emerging poets, as well as pre-reading talks and music.

