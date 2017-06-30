VIDEO: Watch Ghana's 2-1 friendly defeat to USA in Connecticut
USA beat Ghana 2-1 Ghana suffered another defeat to the USA after going down 2-1 in Saturday's international friendly played in East Hartford, Connecticut. The Black Stars conceded an early goal when debutant Dom Dwyer fired home a volley from close range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Bob53
|1,552,065
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|55 min
|John-K
|314,743
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Soetoro
|63,870
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|"OX" cover band from the 70s. (Oct '10)
|Jun 29
|Karen
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Do you report neighbors for blantant ordinance ... (Jun '12)
|Jun 25
|Elijah
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC