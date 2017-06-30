VIDEO: Watch Ghana's 2-1 friendly def...

VIDEO: Watch Ghana's 2-1 friendly defeat to USA in Connecticut

USA beat Ghana 2-1 Ghana suffered another defeat to the USA after going down 2-1 in Saturday's international friendly played in East Hartford, Connecticut. The Black Stars conceded an early goal when debutant Dom Dwyer fired home a volley from close range.

