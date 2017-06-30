Trump supporter vandalized school with 'liberal hate speech' to frame White House detractors
A supporter of President Donald Trump in Connecticut has been charged with criminal mischief and breach of the peace after a "false flag" effort to discredit liberals. On the morning of June 16, Morley Elementary School Principal Ryan Cleary contacted police in West Hartford, Connecticut after elementary students found "swear words" on the playground equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,554,379
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Too Funny
|63,905
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Dudley
|314,775
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|15 hr
|DAVE
|328
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Guy Bacci
|122
|"OX" cover band from the 70s. (Oct '10)
|Jun 29
|Karen
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC