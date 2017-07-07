Students Try Out Legal Boot Camp At UConn Law School
Students from Hartford Public High School's Law and Government Academy participate in the Summer Law Institute's mock trial at UConn Law School on Friday in Hartford. Attorney Joe Heinzmann, of New York, serves as the judge in the one-hour mock murder trial which marked the culmination of a two-week program that teaches students about the law; it's sponsored by the Robinson & Cole law firm in Hartford and taught by law students and the occasional attorney.
