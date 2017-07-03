State Police: Troopers Gave Out Close...

State Police: Troopers Gave Out Close To 2,000 Tickets So Far This Holiday Weekend

Troopers cited 1,895 drivers for moving violations - 881 for speeding - as they continue their stepped-up enforcement of traffic laws over the Fourth of July weekend, state police said Monday. They also have made almost 40 arrests - 39 as of Monday morning - for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, they said.

