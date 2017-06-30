Program that teaches people with disabilities bike riding comes to East Lyme
East Lyme - When Laurie LaTerza's daughter, Sofia, got up on a bicycle by herself last summer, the sense of accomplishment and independence she felt was huge, her mother said. "She was all smiles," said LaTerza, a Guilford resident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 min
|Ed Norton
|63,892
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|obama muslim
|1,553,070
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Tick Jackson
|314,758
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|Jun 30
|BPT
|1
|"OX" cover band from the 70s. (Oct '10)
|Jun 29
|Karen
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Do you report neighbors for blantant ordinance ... (Jun '12)
|Jun 25
|Elijah
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC