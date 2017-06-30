Police: Hartford woman facing charges for illegally collecting unemployment benefits
HARTFORD, Conn. - A Hartford woman has been arrested after police say she used another woman's Social Security number to collect nearly $60,000 in Unemployment Compensation benefits.
