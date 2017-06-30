Newtown, Conn. asks judge to throw ou...

Newtown, Conn. asks judge to throw out wrongful death suit

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: CTV

In this July 29, 2016 file photo, painted hand prints with names of teachers and students are on a playground bench at the new Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. In this July 29, 2016 file photo, painted hand prints with names of teachers and students are on a playground bench at the new Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min mdbuilder 1,553,109
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 min Ed Norton 63,894
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr Tick Jackson 314,758
News Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets... Jun 30 BPT 1
"OX" cover band from the 70s. (Oct '10) Jun 29 Karen 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
Poll Do you report neighbors for blantant ordinance ... (Jun '12) Jun 25 Elijah 5
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,684 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC