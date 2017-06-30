Lena Dunham on Her First Lilith Fair

Lena Dunham on Her First Lilith Fair

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lucky

I've always loved art that is created for and by women. When I was a little woman perusing the video-rental store, the first question I would ask about any VHS tape was, "Are there ladies in it?" I was interested only in paperbacks whose covers depicted groups of teen girls curled in a union of smiley, hushed chatter .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucky.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,554,379
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Too Funny 63,905
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr Dudley 314,775
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) 15 hr DAVE 328
News Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08) Tue Guy Bacci 122
"OX" cover band from the 70s. (Oct '10) Jun 29 Karen 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,830 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC