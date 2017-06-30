Lena Dunham on Her First Lilith Fair
I've always loved art that is created for and by women. When I was a little woman perusing the video-rental store, the first question I would ask about any VHS tape was, "Are there ladies in it?" I was interested only in paperbacks whose covers depicted groups of teen girls curled in a union of smiley, hushed chatter .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucky.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,554,379
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Too Funny
|63,905
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Dudley
|314,775
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|15 hr
|DAVE
|328
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Guy Bacci
|122
|"OX" cover band from the 70s. (Oct '10)
|Jun 29
|Karen
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC