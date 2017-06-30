Leadership Greater Hartford to recognize community leaders

Leadership Greater Hartford announced on Wednesday it will honor four individuals who go above and beyond to inspire hope in the region. The organization will recognize these leaders at the Polaris Awards Gala the evening of October 18 at The Bushnell Center for Performing Arts for their vision, skill, and courage in serving the Greater Hartford community and for being guiding lights for others to follow, especially during these difficult and turbulent times.

