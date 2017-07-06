Insurer threatens to pull out of Illinois' Medicaid program amid budget woes
A sign stands on the campus of the Aetna headquarters, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. Aetna Better Health of Illinois is threatening to pull out Illinois' Medicaid program if the state is unable to pay what it owes the insurer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Julia
|1,555,304
|What is Being Done About the Fentanyl Crisis in CT
|40 min
|BPT
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|20 hr
|Chef boyardee
|124
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|23 hr
|weaponX
|314,776
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Too Funny
|63,904
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Wed
|DAVE
|328
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC