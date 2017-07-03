Hartford Public Library To Close Two ...

Hartford Public Library To Close Two Branches In Restructuring Plan

Monday

The city's library system announced plans Monday to restructure the services it provides, which includes shuttering two of its branches and converting a third into a mobile facility. The Blue Hills and Goodwin branches of the Hartford Public Library will close in September, with their staff members distributed to the remaining branches, according to Bridget Quinn-Carey, the library's chief executive officer.

