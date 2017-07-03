Hartford Public Library To Close Two Branches In Restructuring Plan
The city's library system announced plans Monday to restructure the services it provides, which includes shuttering two of its branches and converting a third into a mobile facility. The Blue Hills and Goodwin branches of the Hartford Public Library will close in September, with their staff members distributed to the remaining branches, according to Bridget Quinn-Carey, the library's chief executive officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|John
|1,553,781
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|54 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,900
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Dudley
|314,771
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|13 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|22 hr
|Guy Bacci
|122
|"OX" cover band from the 70s. (Oct '10)
|Jun 29
|Karen
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC