Hartford Police: Fatal Shooting May Have Stemmed From Dispute Over Glasses

An East Hartford 25-year-old is dead after he was shot during an apparent dispute over eyeglasses, police said. Victor Millan was shot three times during the argument near the intersection of Wadsworth and Park streets early Wednesday morning, Deputy Chief Brian Foley said.

