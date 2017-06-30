Hartford Most Bothered by Bugs City in America
TruGreen compiled its first list of the American cities the most bothered by bugs, According to the customer data collected, Hartford is number one. Multiple other Northeastern cities made the list, suggesting that people living in the Northeast are more concerned about bugs than other regions in the United States.
