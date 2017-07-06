Hartford Man Gets 30 Years In Shotgun Killing
A 21-year-old city man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for killing a man three years ago with a shotgun blast to the back of the head. Raymond DeJesus pleaded guilty to felony murder earlier this year and accepted a plea offer of 25 to 30 years in prison.
