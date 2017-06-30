Hartford, Conn., circus fire 1944

Hartford, Conn., circus fire 1944

Before the huge drill shed of the State Armory, which was converted into a morgue, patrons of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey circus line up to enter in an effort to identify bodies of the people who perished when the big top burned during an afternoon performance in Hartford, Connecticut, July 6, 1944.

