Gilbane Receives Project Team Award for Hartford Hospital

Gilbane Building Company recently received the first place Project Team Award in the New Construction category for the Hartford Hospital Bone and Joint Institute project. Gilbane Building Company recently was honored by the Connecticut Building Congress with a first place Project Team Award in the New Construction category for the Hartford Hospital Bone and Joint Institute project in Hartford, Conn.

