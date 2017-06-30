Gilbane Receives Project Team Award for Hartford Hospital
Gilbane Building Company recently received the first place Project Team Award in the New Construction category for the Hartford Hospital Bone and Joint Institute project. Gilbane Building Company recently was honored by the Connecticut Building Congress with a first place Project Team Award in the New Construction category for the Hartford Hospital Bone and Joint Institute project in Hartford, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,555,374
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Electric Blues
|314,778
|What is Being Done About the Fentanyl Crisis in CT
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|23 hr
|Chef boyardee
|124
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Too Funny
|63,904
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Wed
|DAVE
|328
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC