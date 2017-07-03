Episcopal Church 40-Day Pilgrimage Pa...

Episcopal Church 40-Day Pilgrimage Paddles Through Hartford

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Day 34 of the Connecticut River Pilgrimage started with prayer. Under a white gazebo at North Riverfront Park, a group of roughly 30 so-called "pilgrims" bowed their heads and said, "Thanks be to God" before heading down to the bank of the Connecticut River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,895
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min RoxLo 1,553,156
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 24 min Electric Blues 314,761
News Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets... Jun 30 BPT 1
"OX" cover band from the 70s. (Oct '10) Jun 29 Karen 20
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
Poll Do you report neighbors for blantant ordinance ... (Jun '12) Jun 25 Elijah 5
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,869 • Total comments across all topics: 282,224,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC