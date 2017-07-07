Correction: Connecticut Budget-Judges...

Correction: Connecticut Budget-Judges story

Updated 3:36 pm, Saturday, July 1, 2017 HARTFORD, Conn. - In a story June 30 about pay raises for Connecticut judges, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Judicial Branch said the scheduled pay raises will cost nearly $1.5 billion.

