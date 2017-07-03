Community News for the West Hartford Edition
At its 98th Annual Meeting held June 11, The Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford installed new officers and trustees. New officers and trustees pictured above include: Elysa Graber-Lipperman, President; David Bomzer, First Vice-President; Marsha Wolfberg, Second Vice-President; Dr. Sheila Silverman, Chair of the Board; Jeff Adler; Rona Gollob ; Peter Graber-Lipperman; Mitch Jaffe; Reesa Olins; and Fred Spaeth.
