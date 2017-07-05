Broadway's Recorded 'Falsettos' At New Haven, Hartford Theaters
"Falsettos" was a huge hit on Broadway last year and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including best revival of a musical. A recorded presentation of that play will be shown this week in two local theaters.
