Bird Found in GoldRoc Diner in West Hartford
The bird appears to be a parrotlet and is the second of its kind to be found this week, according to animal control. A parakeet was found in the yard of a home on Benwood Road on July 3, West Hartford Animal Control said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Yeah
|1,555,098
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|16 hr
|Chef boyardee
|124
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|weaponX
|314,776
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Too Funny
|63,904
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Wed
|DAVE
|328
|"OX" cover band from the 70s. (Oct '10)
|Jun 29
|Karen
|20
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC