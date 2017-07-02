Berekum Chelsea defender Nicholas Opoku 'sparkles' on Ghana debut
Defender Nicholas Opoku impressed hugely on his Ghana debut in Saturday's 2-1 international friendly defeat against USA in East Hartford, Connecticut.
