A Riotous, Abridged 'Shakespeare' Romp At Playhouse On Park
"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare ," a riotous romp through 37 Elizabethan plays in 100 minutes, originally devised by the Reduced Shakespeare Company in 1987, is at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through July 30. Read review here . "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare ," a riotous romp through 37 Elizabethan plays in 100 minutes, originally devised by the Reduced Shakespeare Company in 1987, is at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through July 30. Read review here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,553,954
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|33 min
|Into The Night
|63,902
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|314,772
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|5 hr
|BPT
|3
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Guy Bacci
|122
|"OX" cover band from the 70s. (Oct '10)
|Jun 29
|Karen
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC