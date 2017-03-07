07/03/2017 Gov. Malloy Announces I-95 Bridge Replacement Project...
Gov. Malloy Announces I-95 Bridge Replacement Project Connecting New Haven and West Haven is Three Months Ahead of Schedule Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Jim Redeker today announced that as a result of innovative construction techniques, CTDOT has been able to shave off three months from the construction schedule for the new, replacement bridge that is being built over the West River along I-95 northbound and southbound, which connects New Haven and West Haven. The bridge carries about 135,000 vehicles per day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|VetnorsGate
|1,553,146
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Ed Norton
|63,894
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|Tick Jackson
|314,758
|Top of June's lottery winners: Milford man gets...
|Jun 30
|BPT
|1
|"OX" cover band from the 70s. (Oct '10)
|Jun 29
|Karen
|20
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Do you report neighbors for blantant ordinance ... (Jun '12)
|Jun 25
|Elijah
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC