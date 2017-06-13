Young Professionals Night Out At Playhouse on Park Set For 7/20

With TGIF around the corner, head over to Playhouse on Park for a mingle or two! The Playhouse is offering a special Young Professionals rate for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare on Thursday, July 20. A pre-show networking reception will be held from 6:00-7:15pm, and the show begins at 7:30pm. The ticket price Young Professionals is just $20! Relax with some snacks and unwind with a glass of rose or cabernet - all complimentary, of course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.