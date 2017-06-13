Young Professionals Night Out At Play...

Young Professionals Night Out At Playhouse on Park Set For 7/20

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

With TGIF around the corner, head over to Playhouse on Park for a mingle or two! The Playhouse is offering a special Young Professionals rate for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare on Thursday, July 20. A pre-show networking reception will be held from 6:00-7:15pm, and the show begins at 7:30pm. The ticket price Young Professionals is just $20! Relax with some snacks and unwind with a glass of rose or cabernet - all complimentary, of course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aleem Raheem Ajr 1,544,443
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Mabinogi 314,494
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) 3 hr Norch 163
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr WACKO 63,768
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Tango 20,932
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) 12 hr Soopacharged 326
News Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09) Jun 11 Theworldscrazy 26
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,758,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC