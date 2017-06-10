Write Stuff: Local Author Fest In Avo...

Write Stuff: Local Author Fest In Avon; Free Rose Garden Poetry Reading

The annual free Rose Garden Reading in Elizabeth Park, on the Hartford/West Hartford line, will be held under a tent on June 17 at 1 p.m. The annual free Rose Garden Reading in Elizabeth Park, on the Hartford/West Hartford line, will be held under a tent on June 17 at 1 p.m. The Local Author Festival presented by Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon, returns with a kickoff talk on June 17 at 2 p.m. by author Ann Leary, who is celebrating the release of the paperback edition of her novel, "The Children" , the story of a quirky, once wealthy Connecticut family's secrets.

