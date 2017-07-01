Write Stuff: CT Authors Trail Hosting Dozens Of Free Talks
The ninth annual Connecticut Authors Trail begins Thursday, July 6, with a free talk by Diana Ross McCain, historian and author, at 6:30 p.m. at the Janet Carlson Calvert Library, 5 Tyler Drive in Franklin. The Connecticut Authors Trail is a series of more than 25 free talks by authors who write in many different genres, presented by a consortium of eastern Connecticut libraries.
