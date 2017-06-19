Workers fired for raising tuberculosis concerns compensated

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is requiring a Connecticut health care facility to compensate three employees fired for raising concerns about tuberculosis exposure. When Hartford, Connecticut-based Charter Oak Health Center failed to adequately respond to a tuberculosis exposure in December 2011, the three employees tried to highlight the potential dangers, including by cooperating with public and workplace health agencies investigating the incident, OSHA said Monday in a statement.

