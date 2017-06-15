When Can Traders Lie? Nomura Case's Mixed Verdict: QuickTake Q&A
A federal jury in Hartford, Connecticut returned mixed verdicts in a fraud trial involving three former mortgage-bond traders who had worked for Nomura Holdings Inc. The case drew broad attention because of the unusual questions it raised: When is it all right to deceive a customer, and when is it not? How big does a lie have to be to be a fraud? Is it OK to lie if you assume your customer assumes you're lying, because everybody lies? Ross Shapiro, Michael Gramins and Tyler Peters were accused of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage-backed securities, and training subordinates to do the same, in order to boost their compensation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|old_moose
|1,545,424
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|25 min
|Into The Night
|63,772
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|Choicerocks
|314,612
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|bill
|20,937
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jun 14
|Soopacharged
|326
|Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09)
|Jun 11
|Theworldscrazy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC