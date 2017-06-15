When Can Traders Lie? Nomura Case's M...

When Can Traders Lie? Nomura Case's Mixed Verdict: QuickTake Q&A

A federal jury in Hartford, Connecticut returned mixed verdicts in a fraud trial involving three former mortgage-bond traders who had worked for Nomura Holdings Inc. The case drew broad attention because of the unusual questions it raised: When is it all right to deceive a customer, and when is it not? How big does a lie have to be to be a fraud? Is it OK to lie if you assume your customer assumes you're lying, because everybody lies? Ross Shapiro, Michael Gramins and Tyler Peters were accused of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage-backed securities, and training subordinates to do the same, in order to boost their compensation.

