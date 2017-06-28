'West Side Story' At Ivoryton

What would summer be without "West Side Story" at some small Connecticut theater? The Bernstein/Laurents/Sondheim/Robbins street fight is at the Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main St., Ivoryton from July 5 to 30. Tony is played by Stephen Mir, and Maria is Mia Pinero. The cast runs to 22 people, which seems like a lot of folks for the intimate Ivoryton stage, but this theater knows how to pack 'em in.

