'West Side Story' At Ivoryton
What would summer be without "West Side Story" at some small Connecticut theater? The Bernstein/Laurents/Sondheim/Robbins street fight is at the Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main St., Ivoryton from July 5 to 30. Tony is played by Stephen Mir, and Maria is Mia Pinero. The cast runs to 22 people, which seems like a lot of folks for the intimate Ivoryton stage, but this theater knows how to pack 'em in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|sonicfilter
|1,548,199
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|314,656
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|Norch
|164
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|flamewarz
|63,846
|Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|Latisha
|1,665
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Dave
|327
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC