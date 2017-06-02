West Hartford's Allegra Levy Celebrating Sunnier Days With New CD
The vocalist and West Hartford native Allegra Levy's second album is titled "Cities Between Us." Read an interview with her here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,538,245
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Donald Dangerfield
|63,664
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|314,405
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|TRD
|71,289
|Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha...
|Wed
|Calling It True
|8
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|Wed
|moarg
|205
|New gay-themed features, docs debut at Hartford...
|May 29
|Christsharia sLaw
|9
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC