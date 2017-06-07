West Hartford Wine & Food Festival Ce...

West Hartford Wine & Food Festival Celebrates Town's Culinary Standing

The inaugural West Hartford Wine and Food Festival celebrates the town's reputation as a food and wine mecca and will raise funds for select town independent schools. It's all happening on the grounds of Kingswood Oxford School on June 17. Read story here .

