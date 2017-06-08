West Hartford police investigating ne...

West Hartford police investigating nearly 30 overnight burglaries

8 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

If you live in West Hartford, you might want to take an extra minute to make sure all of your doors are locked. The West Hartford Police Department is investigating approximately 30 burglaries which took place between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

