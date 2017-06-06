Victims Of Witch Trials Remembered
Through the efforts of Tony Griego and others, the Windsor Town Council passed a resolution in February absolving Alice Young and Lydia Gilbert of the crimes of witchcraft in 17th Colonial Connecticut. Both women were hanged in public.
