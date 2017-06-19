Two Area Crews Battle House Fire in E...

Two Area Crews Battle House Fire in East Hartford

A neighbor first noticed the flames at the home at 94 Sisson St. around 3 a.m and called 911. When crews arrived, flames were coming out of the side of the unoccupied home.

