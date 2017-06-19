Trumbull's Herbst: No pension for nex...

Trumbull's Herbst: No pension for next governor

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, now a declared candidate for governor, is calling on his potential rivals to forgo the traditional trappings, such as pensions, that come with the state's highest office. Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, now a declared candidate for governor, is calling on his potential rivals to forgo the traditional trappings, such as pensions, that come with the state's highest office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Ginger Baker 1,546,344
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,811
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr LESTER 314,647
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 14 Norch 163
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Jun 14 Soopacharged 326
News Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09) Jun 11 Theworldscrazy 26
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,363 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC