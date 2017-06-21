Trinity Campus Reopens Amid Controver...

Trinity Campus Reopens Amid Controversy Over Professor's Facebook Posts and Death Threats

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

HARTFORD 06/21/17 A campus safety officer at Trinity College heads to his car while on patrol after the college closed Wednesday due to online threats after a Facebook post by a Trinity professor. CLOE POISSON The Trinity College campus reopened Thursday morning after threats forced a shut-down when a professor's controversial Facebook posts drew nationwide attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grey Ghost 1,547,838
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 63,844
News Boulder, Colo., police regain lead role in JonB... (Feb '09) 6 hr Tex-Ankini 1,660
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 hr let 314,653
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Dave 327
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 14 Norch 163
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC