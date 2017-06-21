Trinity Campus Reopens Amid Controversy Over Professor's Facebook Posts and Death Threats
HARTFORD 06/21/17 A campus safety officer at Trinity College heads to his car while on patrol after the college closed Wednesday due to online threats after a Facebook post by a Trinity professor. CLOE POISSON The Trinity College campus reopened Thursday morning after threats forced a shut-down when a professor's controversial Facebook posts drew nationwide attention.
