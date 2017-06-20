Traveling Exhibit About Jewish Life In America Coming To West Hartford
Estelle Kafer, executive director of the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford, looks through one of the society's many archival collections. The society is bringing a traveling exhibit about Jewish life in the United States to the Mandell JCC, from June 28 through Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|59 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,546,667
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|ritedownthemiddle
|63,817
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|the apparatus
|314,649
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|Dave
|327
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Norch
|163
|Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09)
|Jun 11
|Theworldscrazy
|26
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC