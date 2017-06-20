Traveling Exhibit About Jewish Life I...

Traveling Exhibit About Jewish Life In America Coming To West Hartford

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Estelle Kafer, executive director of the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford, looks through one of the society's many archival collections. The society is bringing a traveling exhibit about Jewish life in the United States to the Mandell JCC, from June 28 through Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 59 min ritedownthemiddle 1,546,667
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr ritedownthemiddle 63,817
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr the apparatus 314,649
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) 12 hr Dave 327
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Jun 14 Norch 163
News Two Charged In Connection With Bloomfield Murder (Mar '09) Jun 11 Theworldscrazy 26
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC