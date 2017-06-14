Tips, Trespasser Led Hartford Detecti...

Tips, Trespasser Led Hartford Detectives To Drugs, Gun, Police Say

According to police, detectives had received tips about illegal marijuana and narcotics sales in the area. They conducted surveillance Tuesday afternoon and their eyes were drawn to a trespasser behind 70 Baltimore St. When the person saw them, the subject ran and jumped into the baskseat of an idling vehicle.

